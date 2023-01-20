Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 602.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Okta by 1,397.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $76.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.35.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $210.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.13.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $481.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.62 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $168,794.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,536,558.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,504 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $168,794.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,558.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,103. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

