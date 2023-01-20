Morgan Stanley Increases Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target to $53.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $28.88 and a 1-year high of $55.34.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 46.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

