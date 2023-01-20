Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 92,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 39.1% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 447,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $155.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Further Reading

