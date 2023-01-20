Jennifer Tejada Sells 20,494 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $574,856.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,343.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Jennifer Tejada sold 36,191 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,013,709.91.

PagerDuty Stock Down 2.0 %

PD stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 47.15% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

