Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) PT Raised to $96.00 at Barclays

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IBKR. Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

Shares of IBKR opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 19,600 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $1,505,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,837.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,378,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,900 shares of company stock valued at $25,835,203 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

