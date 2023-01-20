Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,565,000 after buying an additional 1,646,170 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,744,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 1,817.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 143,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 135,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,356,000 after purchasing an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $222.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total transaction of $4,524,867.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB opened at $223.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $263.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.63.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.35. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

