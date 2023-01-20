Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,959 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 317.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.