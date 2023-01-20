GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,087,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 18,283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 313,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GXO Logistics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

NYSE GXO opened at $52.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $90.93.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

