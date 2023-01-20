Cwm LLC Acquires 134 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBKR opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.86. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $83.40.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $790.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IBKR. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.60.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,378,524.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $30,036.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,896,105 shares in the company, valued at $142,378,524.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,900 shares of company stock worth $25,835,203. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

