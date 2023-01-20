Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Crane were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Crane by 237.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 337 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $12,225,553.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,274,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Alcala sold 25,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $2,677,242.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,835.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,409 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,162 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $105.69 on Friday. Crane Holdings, Co. has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $114.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

