Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the second quarter valued at $108,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of Compass Minerals International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.67 and a 12 month high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -62.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.18. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.