Comerica Bank Trims Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of BankUnited worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BankUnited by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,887,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,895,000 after purchasing an additional 177,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BankUnited by 1.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,681,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,390,000 after purchasing an additional 39,246 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 22.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,895,000 after purchasing an additional 240,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BankUnited by 5.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $167,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,729 shares in the company, valued at $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $45.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.05 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

BKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

