Comerica Bank Sells 710 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $37.15 and a 52 week high of $79.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day moving average of $45.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.92%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

