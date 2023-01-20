Comerica Bank Sells 6,130 Shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of World Fuel Services worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,726,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,052,000 after purchasing an additional 146,156 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,986,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,988,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,002,000 after purchasing an additional 538,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,359,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 282,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $29.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

