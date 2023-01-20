Comerica Bank Sells 3,070 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 292.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,066,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 794,840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 149,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 72,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.6% in the second quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 579,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 98,895 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $954,105.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 347,988 shares in the company, valued at $12,207,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

TPX stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $42.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.13%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.