Comerica Bank Sells 2,673 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.11% of Energizer worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Energizer by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Energizer by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 928,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,311,000 after purchasing an additional 148,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $35.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.57. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.66 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is -36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $28,044.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,142.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

