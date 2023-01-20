Comerica Bank Sells 1,865 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New York Times Trading Down 2.9 %

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

NYSE NYT opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.11 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

