Comerica Bank Sells 11,335 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,335 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 56.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 15.4% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $121.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.90. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $131.18.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,057,161.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,057,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.29.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

