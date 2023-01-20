Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 157.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 700,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $478.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.71. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 2.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.