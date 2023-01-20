Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chewy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

CHWY opened at $39.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -797.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.38. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total transaction of $1,721,251.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 19,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $795,917.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,579.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,182 shares of company stock valued at $10,647,323 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Chewy by 43.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

