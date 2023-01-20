Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,939.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 110.0% in the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $93.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

