Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $2.18 Million Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sterne Agee CRT boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.90.

NYSE FRC opened at $130.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.07.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

