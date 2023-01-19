Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Livent by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Livent by 27.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 18.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 7.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LTHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

Livent Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.12 on Thursday. Livent Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $36.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $231.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.19 million. Livent had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 20.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile



Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

