Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,631,000 after purchasing an additional 637,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,541,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,045,000 after acquiring an additional 212,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,857,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after acquiring an additional 88,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 255.4% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 82,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 59,289 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pediatrix Medical Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $489.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.00 million. Analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

