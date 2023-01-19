Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 28,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $124.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.35. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $192.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

