Webster Bank N. A. Sells 587 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,108 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.6% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day moving average of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

