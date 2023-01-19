United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Up to $11.03

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.03, but opened at $11.89. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 222,406 shares trading hands.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $632,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,707,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

