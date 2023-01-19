Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,713 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,713 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,281,939.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, with a total value of $292,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.