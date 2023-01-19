Truist Financial Corp Raises Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $796,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

