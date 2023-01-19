Truist Financial Corp Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,574 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1,606.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of TPR opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

