Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Up 37.5% in December

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the December 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $22.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPRKY. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 855 ($10.43) to GBX 890 ($10.86) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($17.08) to GBX 1,250 ($15.25) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,140.00.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

