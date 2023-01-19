Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the December 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Toshiba from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

TOSYY stock opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. Toshiba has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

