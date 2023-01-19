Strs Ohio Purchases 10,400 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 2,080.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 161.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.39. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 12.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.57.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. Analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,525.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $147,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,373 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,458 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Featured Stories

