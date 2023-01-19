Strs Ohio Acquires 100 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Novanta were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Novanta by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novanta by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Novanta by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $3,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,854,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Secor sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $206,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,044 shares of company stock worth $7,150,713. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.62. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $162.48.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.01 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

