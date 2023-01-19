Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276,742 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 14,172 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

