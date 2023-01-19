Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,994 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microsoft Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

