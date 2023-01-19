SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $113.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $127.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.81.

