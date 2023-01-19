Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $118.37, but opened at $123.26. Signature Bank shares last traded at $123.13, with a volume of 31,121 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point cut their price target on Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.86.

Signature Bank Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 128,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,778,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,850,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 245,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27,992 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

