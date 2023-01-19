Raymond James & Associates Sells 86,300 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 281,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSI opened at $4.92 on Thursday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.44%. This is a positive change from TCW Strategic Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

