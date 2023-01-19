Monte Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

