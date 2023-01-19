MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $216.97

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $216.97, but opened at $232.99. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $228.05, with a volume of 13,825 shares.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.17.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post -26.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

