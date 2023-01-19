MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $216.97

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $216.97, but opened at $232.99. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $228.05, with a volume of 13,825 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.
MicroStrategy Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.17.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,949,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 313,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,615,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.
MicroStrategy Company Profile
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)
- Procter & Gamble Earnings: A Gamble Worth Taking
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.