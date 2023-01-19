Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Increased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,548 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

