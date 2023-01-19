Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Increased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,651 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 5.1% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

