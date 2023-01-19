Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

