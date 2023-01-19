Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,225 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.15.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

