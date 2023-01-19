Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.4% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.