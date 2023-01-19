MBM Wealth Consultants LLC Purchases 1,189 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.5% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $235.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.15.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

