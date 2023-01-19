Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BME. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 360.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

BME opened at $42.26 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

