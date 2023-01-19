Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 132,375 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 169,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $34.43 on Thursday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.91%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, with a total value of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard J. Osborne purchased 1,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,734.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $523,480 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

