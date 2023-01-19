Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,068 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XSVM opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

